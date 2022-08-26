Newly elected KZN ANC leaders to visit Jacob Zuma for ‘guidance and wisdom’

Johannesburg – The newly elected leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has announced it will visit former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on Sunday to seek guidance and wisdom. The visit by the newly elected KZN leadership comes a month after being elected at the KZN ANC elective conference which took place between Friday July 22, 2022 and Sunday July 24, 2022.

The new leaders of the ANC in KZN include provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba. They replaced former chairperson Sihle Zikalala, Mike Mabuyakhulu, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Hlomuka. Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House, the KZN provincial headquarters of the ANC, has said that this is an important step for the foundation of the party in the province to rely on the wisdom of a leader they regard highly.

Last month, the new ANC KZN leadership also visited former president Thabo Mbeki at his Johannesburg house. Former President Jacob Zuma is still on medical parole after being released by former corrections boss Arthur Fraser after the Constitutional Court had sent him behind bars for 15 months, for contempt of court. His parole is expected to come to an end on October 7, 2022.

“As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we commit to rebuild this province and ensure that all structures of the ANC are not left behind. In this regard, we are of the view that an ongoing consultation with our leaders who contributed towards building this province is key,” said Mtolo The ANC KZN said it would also be accompanied by the 30 members of the Provincial Working Committee, as well as five regional leaders each, from each of the regions in the province. Mtolo said: “The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal understands the importance of seeking guidance and wisdom from its former leaders.”

