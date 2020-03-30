NGOs, municipality work hand in hand to take care of Durban's homeless community

Durban - The National Homeless Network has heaped praise on Durban deputy mayor, Belinda Scott, for her assistance in lockdown interventions for the city's homeless people.

Last week, scores of homeless people around the city were rounded up and screened at the Durban Exhibition Centre before being placed in temporary accommodation for the duration of the 21-day lockdown.

The Network's Raymond Perrier said once processed, the crowds were fed and sent to the venues that had been set up as shelters.

"People were allocated a shelter, based on gender and state of health. A few of the sites are existing buildings for the most vulnerable - including the Denis Hurley Centre - for the sick and disabled men. The rest are tents in parks with portable ablution facilitates to which people were transported to, using municipal buses. The system uses non-governmental organisations and municipally-funded caterers to provide porridge, cooked lunch and evening snacks to all residents. There are security and health care staff in attendance," he said.

Perrier said despite huge teething problems – late arrival of meals and necessary items like mattresses, blankets, water, hygiene packs, toilet paper – there is a workable plan and a process!