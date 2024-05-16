'NHI Bill will set us back’: South Africans weigh in on NHI Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law and some South Africans are up in arms, sharing explosive opinions about the new bill. Ramaphosa said the bill aims to change South Africa’s health care system and has goals to attain universal health coverage for the country.

The bill has stirred the pot among healthcare workers, businesses and citizens. This includes the South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC), which may file a legal challenge to the NHI Bill. The SAHPC is a group that represents more than 25,000 medical, dental, private, and public sector healthcare professionals. They expressed regret that the president had signed the bill into law.

The NHI aims to pool funds so that health services are accessible to all South Africans, regardless of their socio-economic situation. It will be funded by taxpayers. Livid South Africans took to social media to express their opinions. Here are some post that were shared on X (Twitter):

Brother, the president has signed NHI bill into law. It's Law now. We must abide by the laws of the country - Schwarzenegger Chauke



Apparently my funds which I earn with my own labour and then pay across to the medical aid of my choice every month so that I can access the medical care I have worked and paid for are being 'misallocated' by me and the Government will be taking those to fix this egregious error. - Jonathan Witt

The stench of Black classism is that it's mainly expressed through exclusivism. Privileged Blacks don't know how to identify being privileged besides gatekeeping things. This is the reason why most of them were mad about this NHI Bill. - Simphiweyinkoc

This is essentially what the NHI means: A way for government to steal more of your own money out of your pockets, at gunpoint. Taking your money is the whole point. Nobody in government is interested in your health or medical bills. You're extremely stupid if you think they are. - Gareth Cliff

Universal Health Care does not equate to this NHI bill. Universal Health Care is good. Doing it in a totally impractical way destroying the existing fundamentals is insanity. Maybe the new NHI should start with mental health coverage. Or we will shed lives like electricity. - Johan du Plessis

Guys the NHI bill will set us back with 21% vat and 31% personal income tax. From 15% to 21% that 6% increase and most of us don't get that increment at work plus 26% to 31%. Guy's that's a lot of money cause now we are working for the government that does not work for us. -Evidence Bongwe