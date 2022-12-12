Nick Evans rescues 2.2m black mamba from Manor Gardens

Durban – Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, has retrieved a 2.2m black mamba from a home in the Durban suburb of Manor Gardens. At the weekend, Evans said “after the clouds rolled in giving relief from the heat, the mambas started moving”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The first place I went to was in Manor Gardens, where one (mamba) was seen slithering around a garden. When I arrived, I was told it had gone next door. My hopes faded quickly. Generally, when a snake moves into a neighbouring property, we don’t find it,” he said. Evans said he had to jump over a boundary wall to gain access to the property. “The drop didn’t look so bad, although as it turns out the grass was longer than it looked, and the ground wasn’t quite as soft as I had hoped, like the rest of the gardens. I landed with more of a jolt than I had expected,” he said.

Evans said the caller’s gardener, Mac, had been at a house in the area where he had caught a mamba in the past. He said Mac searched around an old structure at the bottom of the property, while he started further away, working his way towards it. Evans said he saw an easy access route for the snake into the thick bush below the property.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I expected the worst and suddenly Mac shouted that he had found the snake. I was so chuffed, and surprised. Although I didn’t see it at first. He saw it in the narrow space between the wall of the structure, and the boundary wall. In that space was quite a bit of straw from the thatched roof that had just recently been dismantled,” Evans said. Nick Evans holds up the mamba he retrieved from a property in Manor Gardens. Picture: Nick Evans Starting to doubt Mac, Evans said he stood on the old beam of the roof and was looking down but he could not see the snake.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But then, it popped out from beneath some straw. I quickly grabbed it with two tongs, and lifted it up onto the wall to try to pin it there. “But that wasn’t really working… I had to be very careful, because I wasn’t on the most stable of structures. Some felt a bit rotten, and so I was focused on not falling through, and grabbing the mamba at the same time… Not ideal,” he said. Using both tongs, Evans eventually lifted the mamba onto the roof.