Nigerian Consulate raises alarm on ‘violent killings’ of Nigerians in Durban

Pretoria - The Consulate General of Nigeria, based in Joburg, said it has noted with great concern reports of “violent killings” of Nigerian nationals in Durban. In a public notice seen by IOL, dated 17 October, issued by the Consulate General in Saxonwold, the Nigerian envoy expressed sadness over the “condemnable” murders.

“The Consulate General, Johannesburg, has received with great concern reports of recent killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province. The killings, which happened in the last three weeks, are unnecessary, condemnable, and utterly callous. The Consulate General is saddened by the developments and hereby extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the diplomatic mission said. “While the mission is confident that the South African Police Service will conduct full and thorough investigations into the murders, it is pertinent to enjoin all Nigerians residing in KwaZulu-Natal province to remain calm, security conscious and law-abiding. The Nigerian Consulate in Joburg has appealed for calm, following the reports of “violent killings” of Nigerian nationals in Durban. Photo: Nigerian Consulate/Twitter “To this end, it is advised that Nigerians should endeavour to avoid potential flash points and immediately report any threats to life and property to the police.”

The Consulate General advised Nigerian families directly impacted by the “latest gruesome killings” to contact it for consular assistance. In September, the High Commission of Nigeria warned Nigerians living in South Africa to be “vigilant and exercise caution” following the anti-immigrant sentiments and threats linked to the Operation Dudula movement. The advisory, seen by IOL, alerted its nationals to actions being planned against immigrants in September.

“This is to advise Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country,” the advisory said. “The group, through public notice and video clips circulated on social media, has informed of plans to march against foreign migrants in South Africa starting from 2nd of September 2022 and specifically on foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals. “Nigerian residents in South Africa are hereby advised to exercise caution and be watchful carrying out their day-to-day activities,” the advisory, signed by an official from the Consular Section of the High Commission in Pretoria, concluded.

