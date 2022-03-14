Nine arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure in KZN

Rustenburg - Nine people were arrested for possession of suspected copper valued at R350 000, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from Charlestown were patrolling the N11 in the Charlestown policing area on Saturday, when they spotted a suspicious person at a Transnet tunnel in Amajuba.

“The police went to investigate and they were joined by security officers. The suspect was seen cutting an overhead rail cable from the line within the Transnet tunnel. The suspect was placed under arrest for damaging and tampering with essential infrastructure. Further investigation led police to a taxi, where eight more accomplices were arrested. “Police seized stolen copper, which weighed 180kg. The recovered copper is valued at R350 000,” she said. She said that the suspects, aged between 28 and 43, would be profiled to check if they were linked to other similar cases that were reported in Charlestown and surrounding areas.

“They are appearing before the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on charges of tampering and damaging the essential infrastructure. The matter will be investigated by the Hawks,” she added. Meanwhile, the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal said they have arrested a 28-year-old man for the murder of Sergeant Thamsanqa Mbedu. “On March 6, 2021, Sergeant Mbedu, 47, who was attached to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, was driving along a road in the Iniwe area. It is alleged that he had an argument with suspects, who blocked the road near the tavern. Mbedu allegedly switched on the blue light and a suspect fired shots that fatally wounded him,” said spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

