No arrests yet following murder of NG Kerk pastor Liezel de Jager

More than a month later, KwaZulu-Natal police have yet to make an arrest in the murder investigation of NG Kerk Suidkus reverend Liezel de Jager. De Jager's body was found in Athlone, Amanzimtoti, on the KZN south coast last month. The mother of two had just returned from her morning run.

At the time, Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Amanzimtoti SAPS responded to the call about 7am. She said De Jager had strangle marks around her neck and none of her personal items had been taken. About two weeks later, a missing person's case was filed at the Brighton Beach police station after De Jager's husband, Werner, "disappeared".

IOL reported that De Jager's father reported him missing. Two days later, Werner was found on a sugar cane farm in Illovu on the KZN south coast. "Private ambulance service Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to the plantation by ET Rapid Response after a farmer discovered a vehicle on his farm. Further investigation by security officers found a man seated in the vehicle in a serious condition,“ Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.