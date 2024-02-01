No date yet on when Hilton Hotel will re-open in Durban

While there are plans to re-open Durban's iconic Hilton Hotel, there's no confirmation on the actual date the hotel will re-open. The hotel closed its doors in January 2021.

The decision came after the the Hilton group decided to close down more than 1,000 of its hotels around the world due to a reported steep decline in revenue brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The group, as of 2019, owned and operated more than a million rooms worldwide. In 2022, eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said there were plans under way to re-open, however, the hotel management had not confirmed this.

In a recent City Council meeting, city manager Musa Mbhele remarked that there were plans for the City to take over the hotel, but this has since been clarified by eThekwini’s communications spokesperson, Mandla Nsele. Back in 2017, models Pinky Mthiyane and Roxy Strachan strut their stuff to mark the hotel’s 20th celebration party. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / Independent Newspapers “The municipality wishes to clarify that the remarks made by the city manager, Musa Mbhele, regarding the Hilton Hotel was in reference to a provision within the Hilton Hotel's title deed condition, stipulating its obligation to operate as a 5-star establishment. In the event of any deviation from this standard, the municipality reserves the option to seek redemption,” he said.

Nsele said while the specific operational details will align with the outlined provision, the establishment will continue as a hotel and the date for resumption of operation is at the end of March. Meanwhile, the hotel group has told IOL that they have yet to confirm a date. Plans are afoot to re-open the iconic hotel, but no date has been officially confirmed on when it will again welcome guests. File Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Independent Newspapers