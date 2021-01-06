No expense spared for Teddy Mafia’s funeral as family orders ’diamond’ studded casket

Durban - Alleged gangster and drug lord Yaganthan Pillay, also known as “Teddy Mafia”, will be buried in a “diamond”-studded casket in a funeral costing almost R300 000. Pillay was gunned down by known assassins at his home in Shallcross on Monday. His attackers were subsequently captured by his guards and members of the community before they were shot, decapitated with an axe and their bodies burnt. Pillay died en route to a local hospital. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday amidst high security with police monitoring the situation for fear of revenge attacks and an outbreak of violence. According to funeral director Christopher Moodley of Pinetown funeral services, Pillay will be laid to rest in a “diamond” studded casket at the Shallcross cemetery.

The funeral notice that has been shared on social media. Picture: Supplied

“The family have chosen a ‘diamond’ studded casket and the funeral procession will be led by a Rolls Royce hearse and a convoy of Range Rovers,” said Moodley.

He said the funeral would cost close to R300 000.

Apart from the custom casket and luxury vehicles, Moodley said the family had also requested a Scottish bagpiper, custom decor at the grave site and white doves that will be released at the burial.

Moodley said there had also been an increased security presence at the mortuary at which Pillay’s body was being kept.

“The family has provided their own guards and the body has been escorted with these guards, This is in addition to the existing security measures we have in place. The police have also been in contact with us for planning information as I believe it will be a high security event,” said Moodley.

Police sources confirmed a security plan involving the Public Order Policing unit was being formulated for the funeral.

“We have to be prepared. Right now tensions are high in the area and there is a significant security risk,” said the source.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed there would be a heightened police presence, but could not provide any details as the matter was sensitive.

Earlier on Wednesday, KZN Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Elaine Zungu confirmed the criminal case against Pillay would be struck off the roll following his murder.

He had been facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested at his Taurus Street, Shallcross home in April.

Police also seized R700 000 cash and gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000.

“The case against the accused will be struck off the court roll once the State is presented with a death certificate,” said Zungu.

After spending two weekends behinds bars, Pillay was granted bail on May 11.

As part of his bail conditions, Pillay had to report to the Chatsworth SAPS every Monday and Friday and remain at his Taurus Street home.

IOL