The UKZN inexplicably cancelled a planned memorial service for the late deputy minister of Mineral Resources, Bavelile Hlongwa.

Johannesburg - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday inexplicably cancelled a planned memorial service for the late deputy minister of Mineral Resources, Bavelile Hlongwa. The 38-year-old deputy minister died in a car crash on Friday after she returned from an ANC Youth League event at the University of Limpopo. She was hit and killed by a truck on the N1 highway.

Hlongwa was appointed as the deputy minister in May this year.

Several calls and and emails sent to UKZN went unanswered. However, in a terse statement the university said: “Kindly note, the memorial service that UKZN had planned for Bavelile Hlongwa, to take place at the University today has been cancelled.

"Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

No explanation was offered for the cancellation.

African News Agency (ANA)