No load shedding for eThekwini residents unless we move to Stage 4

Durban - While eThekwini has been added to the load shedding schedule from August 1, residents will only be affected by stage 4 onwards. Earlier today, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented today and tomorrow from 4pm to midnight.

They were exempt from load shedding since the devastating floods in Aprils. The City said it was necessary to add eThekwini back to the schedule to avert a total black out, adding that they were in continuous engagements with Eskom to avert any further risks on the City’s electrical grid following extensive flood damage to electrical infrastructure. eThekwini has therefore prepared a temporary schedule that will be effective for stages 4 and higher.

Certain areas will be excluded from load shedding because of highly compromised networks. In a statement Eskom said: “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.”

