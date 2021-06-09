No, Netcare uMhlanga Hospital is not a Covid hotspot, says general manager
DURBAN - NETCARE has once again refuted claims that one of their hospitals is a Covid hotspot.
Netcare uMhlanga Hospital GM, Sara Nayager, said the messages circulating on social media were "inaccurate, misleading and highly irresponsible."
"It has come to our attention that there is a fake voice message doing the rounds on social media, alleging that the hospital is a Covid-19 hot spot, that we have run out of beds and that cars are queuing up at our hospital," Nayager said.
She said as an experienced, specialised healthcare facility with a sound track record staff continued to demonstrate an abundance of caution with extensive Covid-19 precautionary measures and adherence to strict infection prevention and control measures to keep patients, staff and doctors as safe as possible.
"We would like to remind the public that spreading fake news relating to Covid-19 is a criminal offence. We urge the public not to recklessly share unverified social media messages that could cause undue panic and be detrimental to the health of people in our community," she said.
She added that like other Netcare hospitals, Netcare uMhlanga Hospital is fully equipped for all eventualities including the safe management and continuation of services unrelated to Covid-19, such as emergencies and elective procedures.
Earlier this morning, IOL reported that Netcare denied that their Kingsway Hospital was a Covid hotspot.
