No sign of missing Pinetown man as 3 suspects arrested

Durban – Two suspects alleged to have kidnapped a Pinetown man and stolen his vehicle appeared in court this week.

Phiwayinkosi Mbedu, 29, and Nkosinathi Zungu, 35, were charged with kidnapping and carjacking in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. They have been remanded until November 25.

It is alleged they kidnapped Nkosi Langa, 40, on September 29 from his Pinetown home.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a missing persons report was opened at Pinetown SAPS.

“Police investigation revealed that Langa was kidnapped at his residence in Pinetown and his vehicle was taken. The police are still searching for Langa.”