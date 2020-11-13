No sign of missing Pinetown man as 3 suspects arrested
Durban – Two suspects alleged to have kidnapped a Pinetown man and stolen his vehicle appeared in court this week.
Phiwayinkosi Mbedu, 29, and Nkosinathi Zungu, 35, were charged with kidnapping and carjacking in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. They have been remanded until November 25.
It is alleged they kidnapped Nkosi Langa, 40, on September 29 from his Pinetown home.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a missing persons report was opened at Pinetown SAPS.
“Police investigation revealed that Langa was kidnapped at his residence in Pinetown and his vehicle was taken. The police are still searching for Langa.”
Mbele said Langa’s bakkie was later found in possession of a 29-year-old man in Dalton area in the Midlands.
Investigations led police to the Pinetown CBD where they arrested a further two suspects aged 35 and 37.
Mbele said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests could not be ruled out.
The third suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the vehicle.
