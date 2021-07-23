No weekend snow for KZN despite -8°C and -9°C predicted for some areas

DURBAN - DESPITE temperatures plummeting to -8°C and -9°C in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, there is no snow predicted for the province this weekend. SA Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini, said temperatures are expected to start recovering from Monday next week.

“There was a cold front which passed through the province on Wednesday afternoon. This led to cold temperatures over most part of the province. Some areas over the western interior of KZN had subzero minimum temperatures today,” he said. Dlamini said Underberg and Mooi River are expected to reach -9°C and -8°C respectively. “The weather for this weekend is mainly fine to partly and cold. However, areas over the Drakensberg region will experience coldest temperatures this weekend. There is a slight possibility of light rain along the coast tomorrow,” he said.

Picture: Bushman's Nek Berg and Trout Resort Coastal areas can expect a south-westerly wind with speed reaching 30-50 km/h tomorrow and moderating towards evening. “We do not expect snow for this weekend over KZN,” Dlamini added.

Last night was the coldest night of 2021. According to SAWS, a total of 19 new records were smashed over the last 24 hours. “Many of these records are minimum temperatures,” SAWS said. 📢A total of 19 new records smashed over the last 24 hours. Many of these records are minimum temperatures. pic.twitter.com/H4E99Drt2o — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2021