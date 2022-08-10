Nomusa Dube-Ncube takes the helm as KZN’s first woman premier

Durban – Nomusa Dube-Ncube has officially been sworn in as the premier of KwaZulu-Natal. She takes over the hot seat from Sihle Zikalala who announced his resignation last week.
Dube-Ncube beat the DA's candidate, Mmabatho Tembe. She is the first woman premier to be elected to lead the province.
Born in KwaMashu, Dube-Ncube has a Master’s degree in Public Administration and she currently completing her Ph.D. She served as the speaker of the eThekwini Municipality before being assigned to the foreign mission as Ambassador to the Czech Republic.
She was previously with the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. Dube-Ncube also served as Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC for 10 years. She currently serves as Finance MEC.
The ANC Women’s League Provincial Task Team hailed Dube-Ncube for making history by becoming the first woman premier.
“This is, indeed, a bold decision that has taken the struggle to free women from the yoke of patriarchy to the next level. Our movement has proven once again that it is not only a leader of society but that the struggle to achieve a non-sexist society in which every woman can be judged not only in terms of their gender but in terms of the content of their character can be realised in our lifetime,” said ANCWL provincial co-ordinator Fikile Masiko.
