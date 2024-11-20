North Coast community rallies behind Ballito teens involved in horrific Portugal crash

The Ballito community on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is raising funds to assist two local teenagers who were involved in a car crash while on holiday in Portugal last month. Speaking to IOL, close family friend and neighbour Annelize van Zyl, said Hané van Zyl and Miguel Nicholson were involved in a crash on October 18.

"Miguel had been there for a while and Hané joined him at the beginning of September and they were due to fly back in October when the crash happened. After a week, Miguel was discharged but Hané was in a critical condition and put on life support which she only came off of last Sunday," she said. Van Zyl said it has been a tough couple of weeks for the whole family, friends and all whose lives Hané has touched. She added that the family had no idea of the extent of Hané's injuries until they got to Portugal and even then, the teenager faced new challenges.

"Once the family got to Portugal and asked the doctors exactly what was going on with Hané, the answer was 'too many to mention'. This proved to be true as the days progressed. From the initial diagnoses shared with the family of a torn diaphragm, fractured back, broken femur and broken ribs and being ventilated in a medically-induced coma, further complications set in daily," she said. Hané van Zyl was involved in a car crash while on holiday in Portugal. She was critically injured and while she has made great strides on her healing journey, she still has a long way to go. Picture: Facebook

Van Zyl explained that a fat embolism from the broken femur passed through her brain and left Hané with more challenges as a shunt was placed to relieve the pressure. "She then developed ischemia in the intestines and had to be rushed to theatre again where the damaged parts of the intestines were removed. During this time in theatre, the pressure in her brain increased and a craniotomy had to be done to help relieve the pressure in the brain. Although her sedation was reduced daily for a short time to see if would respond, it was only on November 9 that she opened her eyes for the first time, when Miguel spoke to her," van Zyl said. Two days later, Hané was able to respond when people spoke to her by squeezing their hand.

The medical team removed the shunt and she was stable enough to undergo another procedure on November 14. "This was a very delicate operation which if she had not had the operation, she would not be able to walk again. They operated on her broken femur at the same time and after a very long theatre session, the family were informed that both operations were a success," van Zyl said. Since the procedure, Hané has made great progress. She is off the ventilator and smiling and waving.

Miguel Nicholson Picture: Facebook "The family, friends and network of people were praying for this miracle to happen. Since this day, Hané only has eyes for her boyfriend Miguel who is by her side whenever he has the chance during visiting hours. Only three visitors allowed, one at a time in ICU," van Zyl said.