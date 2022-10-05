Not following fumigation laws costs lives, says expert as Musgrave couple laid to rest this week

Durban - A memorial service for the Musgrave couple who died following a fumigation at their neighbour’s flat will be held this week. Nicholas Molver, who worked as an environmental and agriculture justice advocate, and his graphic artist wife Matri Molver were found dead in their Currie Road apartment last Wednesday morning.

Netcare 911 said they responded to reports of a chemical exposure at a flat. Shawn Herbst said it was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder like substance. He said firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes.

“A Netcare 911 Rescue Technician with the Fire Department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed. Both patients were assessed, however, showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased,” he said at the time. A memorial service is expected to take place for the couple on Thursday. A family spokesperson, Ida Jooste said the post-mortem results were expected to be released on Tuesday.

Jooste said Nicholas and his two brothers lived in the same block of flats. “Alarm bells were raised when Matri didn’t leave for work. “They tried contacting them and when they didn’t answer, opened the apartment and made the discovery,” she said.

Jooste said the brother was in shock and ran to call his other brother. “It was all very sad. Clearly they had been sick during the night. It’s so sad that they could have received help if there was a sign on the door warning them of the fumigation,” she said. The couple had been married in 2018.

However, the spotlight has been placed on the rules of fumigation, and according to Moses Chetty, vice president of the Pest Control Federation SA, not adhering to them them costs lives. Chetty, who has been in the industry for over 40 years, said the industry was regulated and persons are registered and trained. “There are two types of people, pest controllers who deal with general cockroaches, ants, rodents, and then there are fumigators,” he said.

Chetty said the three main types of fumigants used are methyl bromide, sulfuryl fluoride and phosphine. He said phospine was used to fumigate the flat in Musgrave. “Phosphine gas is usually used in silos in agriculture and phospine tablets are used in storage tanks.

“It is slow-releasing tablets that work between five and seven days. “It is used to eradicate weevils and mainly used in agriculture,” he said. He said fumigation is generally used to treat wood-borer in homes.

“However, the place has to be evacuated for 24 hours. “If an apartment is being treated for wood borer, you generally evacuate the entire block of flats,” he said. Chetty said if wood-borer is a problem in an apartment, they generally advise owners to remove and replace the timber if there is a problem.

Chetty said untrained staff can cost lives. “If the couple did in fact die as a result of the fumigation, there were many ways the fumigator failed. “Firstly, he was not registered. Secondly there were no danger signs on the doors and no-one was evacuated,” he said.

Chetty said phospine gas does have a strong smell, the other two fumigants are odourless. He said it was uncertain how quickly the couple died after the gas exposure as they had been found in sleeping positions. “Fumigation is basically the displacement of oxygen in a sealed environment with a harmful toxic substance and all measures have to be put in place to ensure there are no humans around following the fumigation,” he said.

He said methyl bromide can kill a person within 24 hours. “When inhaled, symptoms usually start within 15 to 20 minutes of exposure, nausea and vomiting, and if the person is taken to hospital, they are usually dead within 24 hours,” he said. Speaking generally about fumigation, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said permission does not have to be given by the municipality to fumigate any private premises.

“However, it is incumbent upon the owner of the property of body corporate to ensure the company engaged to do the fumigation is compliant with the appropriate registration in terms of Act 36 on 1947 which governs the approval of pesticides that can be used, the processes for applying and training requirement for the person applying the pesticide. “Further to this, the company must comply with the municipality’s schedule trade by-laws in terms of registration,” he said. Mayisela said the Musgrave incident is a police matter and the actual cause of death would be determined by a post-mortem examination.

“The SAPS will need to play a leading role in the investigation. “Environmental Health will need to investigate the issue of chemical poisoning and report to Provincial Health. “They will need to liaise with SAPS in terms of toxicological and autopsy results as part of the investigation.