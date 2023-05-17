While Mzansi reacts to a woman's claims of waking up inside a mortuary in Durban, it’s not the first time that something like that has happened – at the very same facility.

This week Phoenix Tabloid spoke to Clayfield mother, Constantia Junior Govender, who claimed to have woken up “naked and covered with a sheet” inside the Phoenix mortuary. She said she did not know how she arrived at the hospital or what happened to her.

She only remembered waking up at the morgue. Govender told the publication that she was assisted by staff from the mortuary who wheeled her out of the cold room and took her to the casualty ward of the Mahatma Ghandi Memorial Hospital.

She was reportedly told that when she had arrived at the same hospital earlier, she had no pulse and was administered oxygen but “flatlined” three times. She was further informed that after 45 minutes, staff called for the mortuary van.