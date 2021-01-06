NPA confirms Teddy Mafia’s criminal case will be struck off court roll

Durban – The Director of Public Prosecutions KwaZulu-Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu has confirmed the criminal case against Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, will be struck off the roll following his murder this week.

Pillay, who was shot and killed in Shallcross home on Monday, was out on R5 000 bail.

He had been facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested at his Taurus Street, Shallcross home in April.

Police also seized R700 000 cash and gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000.