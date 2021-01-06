NPA confirms Teddy Mafia’s criminal case will be struck off court roll
Durban – The Director of Public Prosecutions KwaZulu-Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu has confirmed the criminal case against Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, will be struck off the roll following his murder this week.
Pillay, who was shot and killed in Shallcross home on Monday, was out on R5 000 bail.
He had been facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
He was arrested at his Taurus Street, Shallcross home in April.
Police also seized R700 000 cash and gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000.
“The case against the accused will be struck off the court roll once the State is presented with a death certificate,” said Zungu.
After spending two weekends behinds bars, Pillay was granted bail on May 11.
As part of his bail conditions, Pillay had to report to the Chatsworth SAPS every Monday and Friday and remain at his Taurus Street home.
He received a police escort to his home following his release on bail. A video of the cop who escorted him home went viral on social media and the cop was dismissed in November.
