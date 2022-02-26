NSPCA steps in to help Ukraine animal shelters, you can help too
Durban - The National Councils of SPCAs is donating R30 000 towards relief efforts at Ukraine animal shelters.
"The NSPCA is devastated as news regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds. Our hearts go out to our colleagues in animal welfare and the people of Ukraine," the organisation said.
The NSPCA is in liaison with overseas colleagues to establish legitimate routes for donations to be provided in a manner which will benefit as many Ukrainian animal welfare shelters as possible, and to ensure the money reaches the animals on the ground.
"The NSPCA commends our brave colleagues working at animal welfare shelters in Ukraine, who have decided to stay behind and care for the animals living at their shelters. These animals have nowhere to go," it added.
The organisation said it could not stand by and do nothing.
"South Africa, we are known to the world because of our spirit of ubuntu, among many other wonderful things," the NSPCA said.
The NSPCA will aid Ukraine. If you are willing to help us assist animal shelters across Ukraine, please donate using the reference UKRAINE.
https://nspca.co.za/donate/
BANKING DETAILS
Account Name: SPCA National Council of SA
Bank: Standard Bank
Account No.: 220 639 744
Branch Code: 051 001
Swift code for international EFTs: SBZAZAJJ
Reference: UKRAINE
Poland has also made an exemption for Ukrainians who are forced to evacuate with their cats and dogs.
Thank you Poland. Please share this information everywhere. Thanks. https://t.co/XwYTWjpoXl pic.twitter.com/39maxZCVuk— WYAIN (West Yorkshire Animals In Need) (@WYAIN1) February 25, 2022
