NSPCA steps in to help Ukraine animal shelters, you can help too

"The NSPCA is devastated as news regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds. Our hearts go out to our colleagues in animal welfare and the people of Ukraine," the organisation said.

Durban - The National Councils of SPCAs is donating R30 000 towards relief efforts at Ukraine animal shelters.

The NSPCA is in liaison with overseas colleagues to establish legitimate routes for donations to be provided in a manner which will benefit as many Ukrainian animal welfare shelters as possible, and to ensure the money reaches the animals on the ground.

"The NSPCA commends our brave colleagues working at animal welfare shelters in Ukraine, who have decided to stay behind and care for the animals living at their shelters. These animals have nowhere to go," it added.

The organisation said it could not stand by and do nothing.