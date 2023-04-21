Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) commended a Good Samaritan who used the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy to assist a woman in trouble in the surf line at Salmon Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. This is after the lady was caught in a rip current and appeared to be struggling to stay afloat on Wednesday, was safely assisted back to the beach.

NSRI Spokesperson Craig Lambinon, said Daniel van Huysteen, who happens to be a local skipper and swimming instructor at a pre-primary school jumped into action on Wednesday to assist the woman who had entered the surf where a ski boat had just been launched.” He said she was caught in the rip current and appeared to have difficulty staying afloat when Van Huysteen stepped in. “Thankfully, the quick actions of Good Samaritan Daniel prevented a potential tragedy after he reached the woman quickly using the aid of the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy to bring her safely back to shore,” he said.

Once on the beach, the unidentified lady required no further assistance and she departed the beach. "The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) commends Good Samaritan Daniel for his swift intervention using one of our NSRI Pink Rescue Buoys. The NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy has proven to be an effective tool for aiding in rescues,” he said. Lambinon also added that the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy has proven to be an effective tool for aiding in rescues.

“This is the 146th Pink Buoy rescue that we know of. All NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy in water rescues have been successful and no harm has come to any rescuer,” Lambinon said. Lambinon also revealed that, Mel Murray, who works at the bar at The Deck at Salmon Bay, had earlier suggested to the lady to preferably not swim at that spot which is known to sometimes cause swimmers to get into trouble. “When Mel and Daniel noticed her caught in a rip current and in trouble Daniel reacted swiftly to successfully intervene with the Pink Rescue Buoy.