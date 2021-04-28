Nsuze mother hacked to death following dispute with son

DURBAN – POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly hacked his mother to death following a dispute at their family home in Bhamshela in Nsuze.

Twenty-eight-year-old Loyiso Ngcobo is believed to have hacked his mother after the two argued over him wanting to sell pieces of their roof.

"According to a preliminary investigation, it is alleged that the suspect was dismantling the roof of the house, with the intention to sell the corrugated iron, the mother did not approve of such deed, and an altercation ensued.

“The mother went to her room and the accused followed her with an axe in hand. He assaulted his mother with the axe on the back of her head and fled the scene. Thokozile Ngcobo succumbed to her injury on the scene," said provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said Thokozile (62) was found dead in her bedroom with an open wound on the head. A case of murder was open by the Nsuze police station for investigation.

"The police worked around the clock and managed to trace the suspect in the Appelsbosch area where he was hiding. He was arrested and charged with murder," she added.

Ngcobo has since appeared in court and is due to appear again on May 5 where he is expected to apply for bail.