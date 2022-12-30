NYE celebrations: Loud bangs and swimming at night prohibited, says eThekwini Municipality

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to conduct themselves responsibly this weekend. “As we will be ushering in the new year tomorrow, acting eThekwini mayor Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala has urged the public to adhere to the City’s by-laws and to follow guidance from law enforcement officers and lifeguards. This will help to ensure a safe and memorable crossover to 2023 for all,” said City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement the City there is an influx of visitors who have descended on Durban to celebrate the New Year in style. “We have an exciting line-up of events and activities scheduled to take place at our numerous attractions. These include a PSL soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, a rugby match between the Sharks and the Bulls, music festivals, and many more,” he said. The municipality urged residents to use fireworks responsibly and be considerate of neighbours and animals.

City by-laws allow for fireworks to be set off from 11.45pm on December 31 until 12.15am in the New Year. “Low-hazard fireworks such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in private homes. “Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to neighbours.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Children under 16 years of age should be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks. The City reminded residents that swimming at non-bathing beaches, swimming at night and swimming under the influence of alcohol is prohibited. “The public is encouraged to swim at designated beaches where it is safe and under the watch of lifeguards.”

Story continues below Advertisement