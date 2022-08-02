Oakford man apprehended after allegedly dousing mom with diesel and trying to set her alight

Durban – Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram, said they received a distress call from the family and attended to the Oakford residence. “Rusa officers were immediately dispatched to the residence and on arrival located the 22-year-old brother. His 32-year-old sibling fled prior to the arrival of first responders,” Balram said.

He said the 54-year-old woman claimed that her sons had assaulted her the night before after she refused to give them money. “They stole power tools from her home which was sold to purchase drugs. The two returned on Sunday and demanded more money. They threatened to set her alight and burn down the house if she failed to comply with their demands,” he said. It is alleged that the older man had been previously arrested after she set his grandmother’s home – also in Oaklands – on fire following a heated verbal altercation.

Balram said charges were later withdrawn against him. “Their mother was forced to obtain a protection order against her sons in July 2022 after they physically and verbally abused her over a period of time in an attempt to extort money from her. The 22-year-old male was handed over to police for further investigation,” Balram said. IOL