Off-duty Durban metro cop shot in the neck while driving with family

Durban - An off-duty Durban metro cop was shot in the neck while travelling with his family in Montclair on Sunday.

According to metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh, the 54-year-old superintendent had been in his car with his family when they came under attack at the corner of Kenyan Howden and South Coast roads.

“The policeman’s daughter sent a message on the SOS Durban metro group informing them that her father had been shot.”

Sewpersadh said metro police arrived with minutes and found the policeman had been shot in the neck, but was still conscious.

He said the motive for the attack was unknown and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.