Off-duty Durban metro cop shot in the neck while driving with family
Durban - An off-duty Durban metro cop was shot in the neck while travelling with his family in Montclair on Sunday.
According to metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh, the 54-year-old superintendent had been in his car with his family when they came under attack at the corner of Kenyan Howden and South Coast roads.
“The policeman’s daughter sent a message on the SOS Durban metro group informing them that her father had been shot.”
Sewpersadh said metro police arrived with minutes and found the policeman had been shot in the neck, but was still conscious.
He said the motive for the attack was unknown and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.
Sewpersadh said one suspect was apprehended by the dog unit and was shot in the crossfire.
He said the suspect, age 21, was taken to hospital under police guard after sustaining a bullet wound to the chest.
He said police recovered a cellphone and firearm from the suspect.
Sewpersad said the policeman, who has over 35 years service, is set to undergo an operation to remove the bullet from his neck on Monday afternoon and remained in a stable condition in hospital.
IOL