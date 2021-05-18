Off-duty KZN cop gunned down in Hillcrest while visiting a friend

Durban - The Hawks are investigating the latest killing of another KZN police officer.

The incident took place on Monday evening, just after 7pm in Botha’s Hill.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged a 40-year-old off-duty policeman had been visiting a friend in Botha’s Hill in Hillcrest when he was fatally shot.

“It is alleged that while walking towards his parked vehicle he was fatally shot by unknown people who fled the scene on foot.

“A murder case was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation. The docket will be transferred to Hawks for investigation,” said Mbele.

Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911 said they had responded just after 7.30pm to a shooting on Patna Road in Botha’s Hill, Durban West region.

“Reports indicate that an adult male police official had been gunned down while walking to his car. According to members of the public on scene the man had visited a friend when the incident occurred.

“The patient who was found unresponsive on the floor was assessed by medics and found to have sustained fatal injuries and sadly declared deceased on the scene.

“Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the relevant authorities.”

At least five policemen have been killed in KZN this year.

In February, Constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, 45, was shot while he and a colleague were responding to a domestic violence dispute in Welbedacht. The suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police.

In March a police officer from Umkomaas was shot dead on his way to work.

According to reports, the 55-year-old captain was approaching a speed hump on the M14 in the Roseneath area, when the suspects opened fire.

That same month Sergeant Jeremy Martin Paul, from the Mountain Rise SAPS, was killed while tracing a suspect in an attempted murder case in the Swapo area.

IOL