Durban - The Department of Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal has been shocked by the incident which led to the deaths of two married officials in Pietermaritzburg. The officials were declared dead after a shooting in their residence at Pietermaritzburg prison.

"It has been reported that there was a gun shooting with a private firearm at Hermes 3 (resident for married warders) at about 14h30 today (27 January 2020) which seems to be related to domestic violence. The shooting resulted in both officials Mr. Visham Singh, 46, and his wife, Mrs Liezel Singh, 42, declared dead by police," said the Department of Correctional Services in a statement released on Monday.

According to the department, both officials were employed at Pietermaritzburg Medium A.

The department is currently awaiting the report from the police.