One arrested after MUT students clash with police

DURBAN - One person has been arrested following violent clashes between police and students at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, this morning. Students used burning tyres and debris to block off MUT's main entrance. Today's clashes form part of ongoing protests by students across the country, calling for the scrapping of historical debt. Metro Police and SAPS Public Order Police were dispatched to the scene and students were dispersed. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said one person has been arrested and faces a charge of public violence.

#RIOTS

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), continues adhering to the National shutdown mandate as Fighters intensify the call for DHET to respond on the #SizofundaNgenkani2021 demands.#NtumbaStreet#BladeWeCantBreathe#BladeMustFall#NationalShutdown@EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BOlyiXIDhM — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) April 6, 2021

Students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology have embarked on a protest this morning which has resulted in a number of roads being closed down around the university. The students have joined #DUT in a call for campus registration. @TheMercurySA #Mut #DUT pic.twitter.com/sFpxmAU3u3 — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Durban University has shut all five of its Durban campuses following clashes yesterday. IOL previously reported that hordes of students made their way to DUT’s Steve Biko campus after a hoax message was circulated on social media, calling for walk-ins.

Yesterday, DUT issued a statement saying they would shut down their campuses, however, online registration for first-time entering students with firm offers would proceed.

Chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology, Philly Mapulane, has called for constructive engagement between the university management, university council and students, through their representative council, to ensure that both parties reach an amicable solution to challenges that face the university.

“The committee appeals to all the leaders at the university to maintain peace at all the university campuses. We are appealing to everyone to avoid the use of force and violence at the university,” Mapulane said.

