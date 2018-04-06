Pietermaritzburg - A boy, believed to be seven years old, was killed and another child was seriously injured when they were run down by a minibus taxi in Sweetwaters Road in Pietermaritzburg late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 4pm "they found a boy lying on the side of the road", ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Unfortunately, the boy sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by ER24. It is believed that another child was seriously injured, but was transported to hospital privately before ER24’s arrival.

"The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics, but the police were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said.



African News Agency/ANA