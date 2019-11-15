Rescue workers at the scene of an accident on the corner of Battersea Avenue and Anyards Road in Reservoir Hills, Durban, work to free three passengers trapped in a truck which veered off the road and crashed into a house. Picture: Supplied/Rescue Care

Port Elizabeth - A truck crashed into a house on the corner of Battersea Avenue and Anyards Road in Reservoir Hills, Durban, just after 5pm on Thursday, Rescue Care emergency service reported. Rescue Care paramedics who were on the scene of the accident reported that three occupants of the truck were trapped in the wreckage.

"Unfortunately the driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more the paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene," Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The jaws of life were used to removed the two passengers from the wreckage, Jamieson said.

They were then transported to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.