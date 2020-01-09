A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed, and a 38-year-old woman left injured when they were struck by a taxi while walking along Campsdrift Road in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday morning. Photo by ER24

DURBAN - A man was killed and a woman injured when they were struck by a taxi as they were walking along Campsdrift Road in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, paramedics have said. The incident took place just before 8am on Thursday morning. The taxi driver was not injured.

According to ER24's spokesperson, Russel Meiring, the man, believed to be in his 40s, and the 38-year-old woman were found lying on the side of the road; the taxi had stopped a short distance away.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life, while the woman had sustained moderate injuries.

"Medics immediately began CPR and provided the man with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead," said Meiring.