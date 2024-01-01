One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Stanger

Five people, including a toddler, were involved in a head-on collision on the R74 motorway in Stanger, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. One person died after being found “severely trapped” in the wreckage, responders from IPSS Medical Rescue said.

Although the front end of the vehicle was severely damaged, the rear end of the vehicle suggested it was a Toyota Tazz, according to images of the scene. The fire department was also on scene. The other vehicle appeared to be a larger SUV type. Both vehicles were found on the side of the road, alongside a sugar cane plantation.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two motor vehicles collided head-on at high speed. “Sadly, one person sustained fatal injuries after being found severely trapped in the wreckage and has been declared deceased. “IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics are currently stabilising two young children, including a toddler, who have sustained critical injuries. A further two patients sustained moderate to minor injuries and are being attended to by EMRS,” IPSS said.

In a separate accident that happened on Boxing Day, December 26, three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a head-on collision on the N3 near Ladysmith, IPSS Medical Rescue reported. One person survived the accident, but sustained critical injuries. The roads were wet in both the above mentioned accidents.