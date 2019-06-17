An elderly man was killed and three others were critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier in Claremont, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Claremont - One person has been killed and three others critically injured in a single car collision on the Dumisanya Makhanya highway near Claremont in KwaZulu-Natal, Rescue Care Paramedics said on Monday. The private ambulance service said in a statement the vehicle collided with a concrete barrier just after 6 am on Monday morning.

"One person, an elderly gentleman, had sustained major injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene," the statement said.

"Three others were in a critical condition and immediately the Lenmed 1 Aeromedical Helicopter was dispatched to assist. The EMRS Air Mercy Helicopter was also dispatched to assist."

One person who had sustained moderate injuries was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

African News Agency (ANA)