'One Indian, one bullet': Jackie Shandu hands himself over to police

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal political activist Jackie Shandu has reportedly been taken into custody after his rant during a protest on the steps of the Durban City Hall last week. Shandu angered the community with his “One Indian, one bullet” comment, which many believed was inciting violence.

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered at the City Hall to condemn the murders of several people in Phoenix following the unrest in the province three weeks ago. The leader of African Democratic Change, Visvin Reddy, laid criminal charges against Shandu at the Durban Central Police Station on Friday. Shandu, the convenor of the #JusticeForPhoenixMassareVictims coalition, later recanted his “One Indian, one bullet” comment.

In a post on his Facebook page, Shandu admitted to making “problematic remarks”. “I want to withdraw those remarks, because I don’t condone violence,” he said.

According to the coalition’s Phezukonke Mthethwa, Shandu presented himself at the Durban Central Police Station after he was contacted by a police officer. Police have declined to confirm whether Shandu was arrested.

“We’re not at liberty to comment on individual incidents,” said NATJoints spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili. Meanwhile, Shandu’s comments have been widely condemned. eThekwini Municipality distanced itself from the comments.

In a statement shared last week, the City said it subscribed to the provisions of the Freedom Charter, which stipulates, among other things, that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it”. “The City understands frustrations that are a result of the recent unrest. It acknowledges that these unfortunate incidents have, to a certain extent, reversed the gains of social cohesion programmes carried out by the City with other spheres of government,” spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala called on the people of the province to unite and work with the government by supporting initiatives aimed at promoting peace and unity.