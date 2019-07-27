A car was firmly wedged between a tree and a wall in Durban on Friday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

Durban - One person was injured and transported to hospital after a car crash in which a car was firmly wedged between a tree and a wall in Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash on the corner of Currie and Springfield roads in Springfield Park, Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, two cars were involved in a collision, resulting in one of the cars being wedged between a tree and a wall.

"Medics assessed the patients and found them all to be in a stable condition. Once treated the [injured] patient was transported by a private ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)