Pietermaritzburg - One person died and another was injured when a bakkie smashed into the back of a large truck near Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

"This morning [Sunday] Netcare 911 responded to reports of a serious collision on Umlaas Road in the Camperdown area," Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a bakkie had crashed into the side of a heavy truck carrying sugar cane. One of the occupants sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The second occupant of the bakkie was found to have sustained moderate injuries and was transported by a private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment, he said.

African News Agency/ANA