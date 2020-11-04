One killed in M4 Durban crash moments before road closure

Durban – A person was killed on the M4 near La Mercy in a collision on Wednesday morning. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, paramedics arrived on the scene and found a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle. “The driver of the light motor vehicle was severely entrapped in the wreckage and due to the severities of his injuries has been declared dead on the scene.” Durban metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh, confirmed the accident. “’There was a head-on collision and unfortunately an elderly gentlemen passed away.”

The accident occurred moments before the M4 Ruth First Highway could be closed for the next five hours for a salvage operation.

According to Sewpersad, a 60-tonne crane went down an embankment near La Mercy last Thursday.

He said the driver was in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital in the Midlands.

Sewpersad said the driver of the crane was entrapped for several hours.

“He is currently in a stable condition.”

The M4 Ruth First Highway will be closed for a salvage operation of a 60 tonne crane that went down an embankment on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

“The salvage operation is scheduled to take place today.

“The road between Umdloti and Tongaat Watson Highway is expected to be closed for at least the next five hours,” said Sewpersad.

He urged motorists to use alternative routes – the N2 and R102 – and avoid the area at all cost.

