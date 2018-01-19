Durban - A man in his 30s was killed on Friday, and four other people were injured in a shooting incident at a taxi rank on Hill Street in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying next to the pavement while three other patients were found seated a short distance away. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life," Meiring said.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead. The three other patients were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to RK Khans Provincial Hospital for further care."

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

KwaZulu-Natal police were not immediately available to comment.

African News Agency