One person killed, 14 injured on KZN roads on election morning

One person was killed and multiple others injured in two separate road crashes in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning. In the first incident, a 40-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle collision on the M41 near uMhlanga.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to the crash after 7.30am on the M41 joining the M4 south-bound in the uMhlanga area. “Paramedics arrived on scene to find that a single vehicle had somehow lost control and rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its wheels. “Paramedics found multiple patients and immediately called for more resources as well as the Durban Fire Department.

“After a quick triage, it was established that there were seven occupants in the vehicle. “One male, believed to be in his forties, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson said six other occupants had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and they were stabilised on the scene by ALS paramedics before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.

At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further. In the second accident, 14 people were injured in a taxi accident on the R102 near Darnall. Fourteen people were injured in a taxi crash. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue IPSS Medical Rescue said on arrival, medics found multiple patients and entrapments, and immediately activated additional resources.

“While under the care of IPSS Medical medics, Rural Metro Fire worked to extricate the trapped patients. “Two patients sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support, five further patients sustained serious injuries and the remaining seven sustained more minor injuries. “Patients were transported to various facilities for further care by IPSS Medical Rescue and other services,” said spokesperson Dylan Meyrick.