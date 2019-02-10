Pietermaritzburg - One person died and five others were injured when two cars collided in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 40 minutes past midnight to reports of a collision on the Old Caluza Road in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.
"Reports from the scene indicate that two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision. One person sustained fatal injuries and five other patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Once stabilised, all the patients were transported to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on [the] scene," Herbst said.
African News Agency (ANA)