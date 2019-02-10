One person died and five others were injured when two cars collided in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Netcare 911

Pietermaritzburg - One person died and five others were injured when two cars collided in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 40 minutes past midnight to reports of a collision on the Old Caluza Road in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.