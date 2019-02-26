Picture:Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - One person was killed and nine other people were injured on Tuesday when a bakkie and truck collided on Old Richmond Road near the Mushroom Farm in Shongweni, paramedics said on Tuesday. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 7.30am they found multiple casualties on the scene and immediately called for more ambulances and Advanced Life Support units to assist.

"A truck and a bakkie towing a trailer had collided before the bakkie overturned ejecting the passengers. One male believed to be 27-years-old had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

Nine people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and once stabilised on the scene they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further medical treatment.

He said the South African Police Service were on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

African News Agency (ANA)