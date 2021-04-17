One person killed, one injured in Durban crash

CAPE TOWN - One person died on Saturday and another person was injured when three vehicles collided on the M7 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the collision at about 2.06pm on the M7, under the N2 bridge. “Reports indicate that a truck, bakkie and car were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that one person had sustained fatal injuries and another moderate injuries. “Once stabilised the injured patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” said Herbst. The exact cause of the accident would be investigated by authorities.

Meanwhile earlier this month, four men were killed and three others injured when two light motor vehicles collided head-on on the N17 Bethal Road, approximately 15km outside of Ermelo, in Mpumalanga.

At the time, ER24 and other services arrived on the scene and found four men lying around one vehicle while a woman and two children were seated near the other vehicle.

They found that the three men had already succumbed to their injuries and they were declared dead on scene.

The fourth man was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the woman and two children sustained minor injuries.

African News Agency