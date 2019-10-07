Durban - One person died and several others sustained various injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash in Durban South in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 1.10am to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on Lansdowne Road in Jacobs, Durban South, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult female, had sadly sustained fatal injuries, one person had sustained moderate injuries, and multiple other people sustained minor injuries."

Picture: Netcare 911





All the injured were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA