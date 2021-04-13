One person succumbs to Covid-19 in KZN, active cases increase

Durban - One person has died in KZN from Covid-19 related complications, according to the Department of Health’s daily report.

The active cases increased from 5 880 to 5 923.

KZN remains the province with the highest number of active cases.

A total of 34 people died in the past 24 hours. The majority (14 deaths) were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

However, the Eastern Cape has the second lowest number of active cases in SA, recording only 273 cases by Monday afternoon.