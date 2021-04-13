One person succumbs to Covid-19 in KZN, active cases increase
Durban - One person has died in KZN from Covid-19 related complications, according to the Department of Health’s daily report.
The active cases increased from 5 880 to 5 923.
KZN remains the province with the highest number of active cases.
A total of 34 people died in the past 24 hours. The majority (14 deaths) were recorded in the Eastern Cape.
However, the Eastern Cape has the second lowest number of active cases in SA, recording only 273 cases by Monday afternoon.
KZN’s death toll in the pandemic to date is 10271.
The province has 318 983 cases of recovery. SA’s recovery rate remains firm at 95%.
As of Monday afternoon, 289 787 healthcare workers had received their vaccinations, according to the Sisonke Protocol.
IOL