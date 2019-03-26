Photo: Flickr.com

DURBAN - A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Msinga Magistrate's Court in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a hijacking and murder at the weekend. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the victim, Vederin Moodley, 36, and his passenger were driving on Durban road in Greytown. When they stopped at a robot, two armed men held them up at gunpoint and jumped into their vehicle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the driver was instructed to drive towards Nhlakahle location.

The passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle.

"He was shot at but survived and went to seek assistance. The suspects forced the driver to stop at Greytown Men’s Hostel where they allegedly shot and killed him. The suspects drove away in his vehicle after taking his cellphones and other items."

Later that morning at about 11.30am, Msinga police officers who were following up on information about the hijacking, murder and attempted murder approached a house in the rural Ophathe area.

Zwane said the suspects opened fire on the police.

"The police returned fire, fatally wounding one suspect who was identified as Mtshengiseni Chonco (25). The second suspect (35) was arrested and was charged for attempted murder, possession of property suspected to be stolen, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Msinga," said Zwane.

Police recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Cellphones and credit cards, believed to have been stolen during the hijacking, were also recovered.

African News Agency (ANA)