One week to go before learner admission deadline

Durban – Parents who haven’t yet secured a place for their children at an institution for the 2023 school year, have just over a week left to do so, the KwaZulu-Natal department of Education has said. The deadline for applications is September 30.

Parents and guardians were given a seven-month window to apply for a place at a school. This applied to learners in Grade 1 and Grade 8, the department said yesterday. The department said parents who didn’t apply in the given window will not be attended to, as it puts unnecessary pressure on officials.

“However, in those few schools in the province that go up to Grade 3, Grade 4 learners will be admitted. Beyond September 30, the circuit offices will only be dealing with cases of learners whose parents applied, but couldn’t secure spaces due to various reasons. Newly-elected KZN Education, Mbali Frazer, urged parents and guardians to co-operate. “We urge parents and guardians to co-operate with the department in this regard, with the view of ensuring smooth learners admission for the 2023 academic year,” said Frazer.

Meanwhile, Grade 12 learners are currently busy with trial examinations. The final exams for Grade 12 learners will begin on October 29, the DBE confirmed.

