‘Only God can save us’, says energy expert Ted Blom as he tells Mzansi to brace for Stage 8 load shedding

"Stage 8 is very possible, given (the) Koeberg (situation) will lead to Stage 7 automatically unless a miracle happens. There is no diesel cushion to break the free fall. Only God can save us," he said.

In an alert just before 11am, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

"This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course,"he said.

Less than six hours earlier, Eskom pushed load shedding to Stage 4 owing to further breakdowns and delayed returns of generating units to service.