Only vaxxed matriculants will be allowed at this year’s Ballito Rage

DURBAN - ORGANISERS at this year's Ballito Rage have warned that only matriculants who have received their Covid-19 vaccine, will be allowed to enter. G&G Productions, organisers of the event, have put in place a number of measures to bulk up safety protocols for Rage which takes place from 30 November to 5 December.

"In collaboration with the relevant city officials, the organisers believe that a vaccination and smart testing strategy will ensure the festival receives the green light in line with regulations at the time. All attendees will be required to show proof of their government-approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate, which the organisers will verify through the Department of Health’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) health passport," the organisers said. CEO of G&G Productions, Greg Walsh, said in addition to the requirement to be fully vaccinated, the organisers will be making use of World Health Organization (WHO) and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approved Rapid Antigen tests. All staff will need to be fully vaccinated too and will be tested daily before entry. Attendees will be tested on the first, third and final day of the five-day festival. "The team is working tirelessly on the Ballito Rage 2021 safety, Covid-19 mitigation and operational plan. The Covid-19 mitigation tools at our disposal in 2021 are incomparable with 2020," he said.

“We intend to use our festival as a vehicle for positive mindset change and encourage young people to do the right thing and get vaccinated. All staff and attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated, and everyone will be regularly tested. With these strict measures in place, we hope that our young Rage fans will be able to enjoy an amazing, safe experience with us this December.” said Greg Walsh, CEO at G&G Productions. He said the government launched the 'Return to Play, it’s in your hands' campaign last week which provided a set of guidelines for a phased introduction of larger gatherings of people who have been fully vaccinated. "Ballito Rage will support the government’s plea to citizens to get vaccinated and will also be collaborating with all artists performing at the festival to share their own vaccination experiences, encouraging their Rage fans to get the jab.

"If the national response to Covid-19 requires that the festival cannot have a suitable gathering size, sell and serve alcohol, operate until a reasonable hour or deliver its world-class experience, the festival will be cancelled, and a 90% refund will apply to all ticket holders," Walsh said. Further, the organisers have amended their refund policy to make it much more flexible for attendees, allowing a 90% refund if they test positive for Covid-19, even up to the day before the festival commences. "We want to send a clear message. If you have Covid-19, do not come, we will refund you in full! We’re going to pick it up when you arrive anyway so do the right thing and isolate!" he said.

In 2020, the organisers assisted the NICD at length to help communicate with, source data for and ensure all relevant attendees were isolated. Walsh said a report issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases found that at least two people had come to the festival in 2020 having recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had given false information on their daily screening to the organisers. "The 2021 testing strategy will ensure that this is not possible. Each day the festival opens, everyone will be vaccinated and will have tested negative prior to entry, this is a first for any event in SA," he said.