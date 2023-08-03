Opposition parties cheer as SIU sets its sights on KZN premier’s office amid allegations of corruption, maladministration

Political parties have welcomed the Special Investigating Unit's probe into allegations of corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier's office. The SIU said the investigation will cover the period between April 2007 and 29 July 2023 and will focus on six provincial priority programmes - including the Luwamba Wellness Centre Project, and Operation Sukuma Sakhe Projects – and will probe any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU probe and where necessary, refer any implicated individuals or entities for prosecution. "The investigation will also look to see if there was any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Office of the Premier in KZN or losses suffered by the Provincial Office or the State. "Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish whether there was any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by the contractors, employees, or officials of the Office of the Premier and the suppliers, service providers, or any other person or entity," the unit said.

In addition to investigating maladministration and malpractice, the SIU will also identify failures, and will also make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses. The IFP said it was shocked but not surprised by the SIU's investigation. IFP Chief Whip in the KZN Legislature, Blessed Gwala, said it felt vindicated by the probe.