Optic fibre fuel system shut down blamed for flight delays at KZN's King Shaka International Airport

King Shaka International Airport has issued an apology to travellers on Wednesday after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system's control and communications resulted in a system shut down. Passengers are urged to contact their airline for any changes in flight times.

In a statement, KSIA said this could lead to a flight delay, however all flights have so far left on time. "As a contingency measure, aircrafts are currently being refuelled from the mobile tanker. The airport operations team together with stakeholders are relentlessly trying to resolve the matter," KSIA stated.

Flights delayed at King Shaka International Airport. Any one knows what's the cause of their fuel issues? — Skhulu (@Skhuluz) August 29, 2023 Last year, the airport suffered a technical problem with the fuel hydrant system, leading to delays in several flights. At the time, IOL reported that six flights were delayed.