Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Optic fibre fuel system shut down blamed for flight delays at KZN's King Shaka International Airport

King Shaka International Airport Picture: KSIA Facebook page

King Shaka International Airport Picture: KSIA Facebook page

Published 40m ago

Share

King Shaka International Airport has issued an apology to travellers on Wednesday after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system's control and communications resulted in a system shut down.

Passengers are urged to contact their airline for any changes in flight times.

In a statement, KSIA said this could lead to a flight delay, however all flights have so far left on time.

"As a contingency measure, aircrafts are currently being refuelled from the mobile tanker. The airport operations team together with stakeholders are relentlessly trying to resolve the matter," KSIA stated.

Last year, the airport suffered a technical problem with the fuel hydrant system, leading to delays in several flights.

At the time, IOL reported that six flights were delayed.

According to Terence Delomoney, ACSA Group executive of Operations, re-fuelling had to be done by tanker. The matter was resolved a short while later.

IOL

Related Topics:

travel and tourismKing Shaka International AirportDurban